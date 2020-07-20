Bar Refaeli and mother convicted for tax evasion

International model Bar Refaeli and her mother Tzipi Refaeli pleaded guilty and were convicted for tax evasion in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court today in a hearing which approved a plea bargain deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Bar Refaeli was handed a NIS 2.5 million fine, a nine month suspended prison sentence and will serve nine months of community work, while her mother Tzipi was handed a 16-month jail sentence and fines amounting to NIS 2.5 million. The sentences will be finally approved during a court hearing on September.

RELATED ARTICLES Plea bargain set to end Bar Refaeli tax evasion affair

The Refaelis pleaded guilty to evading taxes on money earned by Bar overseas between 2009 and 2012 as well as income and celebrity benefits earned in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020