Bar Refaeli appeals NIS 8m back taxes bill

International super-model Bar Refaeli has appealed to Israel's Supreme Court against the ruling by the Lod District Court that she must pay NIS 8 million income tax on money earned overseas in 2009 and 2010. The Lod District Court had upheld a decision by the Israel Tax Authority assessor.

In her 30 page appeal to the Supreme Court, she claims that Leonardo DiCaprio's home in the US was her 'family home.'

The appeal was e filed by Adv. Pini Rubin, a leading tax expert and head of the Tel Aviv law firm Gornitzky & Co. He will join the team that has been representing Refaeli on the matter to date - Advs. Moshe Mizrachi and Udi Barzilai.

The Lod court dismissed Refaeli's arguments and ruled that she had not proven that DiCaprio's home was her permanent home. No proof or evidence on the matter was presented to the court by DiCaprio.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019