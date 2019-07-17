Bar Refaeli to file NIS 8m tax ruling appeal Thurs

International super-model Bar Refaeli will file an appeal tomorrow to Israel's Supreme Court against the ruling by the Lod District Court that she must pay NIS 8 million income tax on money earned overseas in 2009 and 2010. The Lod District Court upheld a decision by the Israel Tax Authority assessor.

Tomorrow is the deadline if Refaeli wants to file an appeal. The Supreme Court has already given Refaeli a 30-day extension to prepare her appeal. The appeal will be filed by Adv. Pini Rubin, a leading tax expert and head of the Tel Aviv law firm Gornitzky & Co. He will join the team that has been representing Refaeli on the matter to date - Advs. Moshe Mizrachi and Udi Barzilai.

Refaeli's lawyers will claim in the appeal that the center of Refaeli's life during 2009 and 2010 was in the US when she was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The Lod court dismissed these arguments and ruled that Refaeli had not proved that DiCaprio's home was her permanent home. No proof or evidence on the matter was presented to the court by DiCaprio.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17, 2019

