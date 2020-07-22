Barbash appointment to head Covid-19 task force on hold

Prof. Gabi Barbash has still not been appointed to head the Israeli government's task force to combat Covid-19. He is the former CEO of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and a former director general in the Ministry of Health. Barbash is a professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine.

There is a dispute over the powers of the new position, which has already caused several people to decline the job including Major General Roni Numa (res.) who said that he was not being given enough powers. It is unclear whether Barbash would report to the director general of the Ministry of Health or the Minister of Health, and if it is the former then Barbash would not be interested in the job.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020