Begas family leases 3 floors in Bnei Brak's LYFE towers

Trendline Information and Communication Services (TASE: TREN), and Ifat Group, both controlled by the Begas family, will move their offices to the LYFE project in Bnei Brak in 2022. Both companies have signed an agreement to buy floors 14-16 in the B building in the project, which have a total of 4,500 square meters of space, for NIS 50 million. The B building is planned to have 36 floors of offices.

Trendline Information, which provides business information and systems for trading on the capital market, bought two floors with a total of 3,000 square meters, while Ifat Group, which deals with media information and its analysis, bought one floor with 1,500 square meters.

The LYFE project, which belongs to Ashtrom Properties Ltd. (TASE:ASPR) and Dan, was designed by Moore Yasky Sivan (MYS) Architects. The project, which is in the late development and construction stages, contains three towers with 34, 36, and 51-floors and 2,000 parking spaces. 3,000 square meters of commercial space are planned for the site, including restaurants and cafes, plus an area of shared work spaces, boardrooms for rent, and a fitness area.

The Begas family's information business began in the early 1970s, when Carlos Begas, a new immigrant from Argentina, acquired the Toelet office equipment company. He later also acquired Ifat Publishers and Sela Press Clipping Agency, and later gained control of Trendline Information.

