Ben Gurion University launches student VC fund

The Ben-Gurion University Center for Entrepreneurship launched has launched a venture capital fund to be run by students who have undergone training in VC investing. The fund, called Cactus Capital, is a joint venture with fresh.fund, which focuses on start-up investment in companies run by students, academics and recent graduates.

fresh.fund will oversee the establishment of the VC and will run a course giving students hands-on experience in VC investing for students. After completing the course, students will sit on the investment board of Cactus Capital and play an active role in deciding what companies to invest in.

The initiative to launch a $1 million fund to support student entrepreneurs and recent grads was launched by BGU president Prof. Rivka Carmi and BGN Technologies director general Netta Cohen at the SilicoNegevBGU conference in May, 2018. BGN Technologies is the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Dana Gavish-Fridman, VP Entrepreneurship at BGN Technologies said, "Launching Cactus Capital, together with an investment course specifically designed for students and the partnership with fresh.fund, will allow us at the University to offer students a groundbreaking way to learn about entrepreneurship, one based on hands-on experience."

“We are excited to join forces with BGU in offering our unique investment course for the first time within a university framework in Israel,” said fresh.fund managing partner Zaki Djemal. “BGU stands out within Israel’s academic landscape due to its vibrant and self-contained student community, which nourishes teamwork and entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, the university enjoys world-class technology and outstanding human capital and is taking real action to prioritize student innovation on campus.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2018

