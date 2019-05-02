Ben Gurion Airport VIP terminal finally opens

Fattal Terminal, the first private terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, opens today, following an agreement between the Ministry of Finance budget department, the Israel Tax Authority, and the Israel Airports Authority. The terminal will initially be used for delegations to the Eurovision Song Contest - the performers and media personnel visiting Israel.

Fattal will operate the 1,300-square meter terminal, constructed in the Masada hall, next to the Terminal 1 entrance hall, at a cost of NIS 18 million, under a 10-year franchise. The terminal is designed mainly for people flying in private airplanes. It was displayed in early April, but has not been open to the public since. The terminal offers all preflight and postflight services for passengers. The Tax Authority therefore required the stationing of personnel, including customs representatives, before allowing the terminal to operate.

Sources inform "Globes" that the agreement provides for hiring nine new customs employees: six to be funded by the Airports Authority and three by the state, at a total cost of NIS 40 million over 10 years (NIS 350,000 per employee per year). The agreement will make it possible to open the terminal tomorrow: first to the Eurovision Song Contest delegations and later to the general public. A delegation from France will inaugurate the terminal tomorrow.

Fattal Terminal will offer all flight services - check-in, security, and customs - for $400-800 per person. Passengers can wait in private rooms or in the lobby, eat and drink, and travel to the plane in a private vehicle.

The new terminal will have a board room, six private rooms, and rooms for resting. The price of using the hosting room at Fattal Terminal for up to two hours is $485 for the first person and $340 for each additional person. The cost of using the general terminal space without a private room is $395 for the first person and $265 for each additional person. No response from the Airports Authority was available.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019