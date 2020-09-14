Ben Gurion airport to stay open during lockdown

Ben Gurion airport will remain open during the three-week lockdown, which begins on Friday at 2pm. The decision to keep the airport open was taken unanimously by Minister of Health Yuri Edelstein, Minister of Transport Miri Regev, Minister of Interior Arye Deri and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi.

Passengers leaving Israel will need to arrive at the airport with a valid ticket four hours before the flight. It was also agreed that immigrant can continue arriving at Ben Gurion airport on flights from abroad.

Israelis travelling to 'green' low infection countries can return home without needing to go into isolation. The Ministry of Health will give four days' notice if a green country is about to be redefined as a 'red' high infection country.

There are only three countries to which Israeli tourists can travel to without needing to go into isolation there and then return home without needing to go into isolation - Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria. However, Israelis must travel to these countries after taking a Covid-19 test in the 72 hours before traveling for Greece and Bulgaria and 48 hours for Croatia. The Ministry of Health recent published a list of hospitals at which tests can be performed for a fee of NIS 300.

