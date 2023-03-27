Ben-Gvir agrees to pause judicial overhaul

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has announced, "I have agreed to remove the veto from postponing the legislation (judicial overhaul) in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legislation will be brought for Knesset approval in the next session, in the event that there is no agreement during the recess.

In addition Netanyahu has reportedly agreed with Ben-Gvir that the next cabinet meeting will discuss the setting up of a National Guard to strengthen policing.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2023.

