Bennett: Vaccinate your children, work from home

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at a press conference yesterday evening that the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic had arrived. "Three weeks ago, I warned that the new wave was on the way - the Omicron variant. We decided to close Israel to foreigners, and the decision bought us precious time. There were those who said 'he's hysterical', but I thank my colleagues in the government who supported the decision. The time we bought is running out. Omicron is in Israel, from the Knesset to kindergartens. The fifth wave has begun.

"I'm not saying this in order to cause alarm. We have all learned from experience, and I see a certain fatigue among the public, and precisely out of that we have to act calmly and get over this wave while maintaining the activity of the economy and the education system as much as we can," Bennett said.

"This time, in vaccinating children, Israel is not the first in the world," Bennett continued. "In the US, five million children are vaccinated and have no significant side effects. A protected parent must also protect their children. Don't leave your children exposed to Omicron when it comes. Go to the nearest Health Fund clinic and vaccinate your children tomorrow.

"We will shortly publish guidelines, and until they are published I ask you to apply common sense. Don't attend gatherings if you don't have to. Masks - so simple, and so effective. A third thing, I have a request to business owners in high-tech and elsewhere - for anyone who can, they should allow working from home from tomorrow. In the coming days, we in the public sector will also switch to a reduced work format.

"In cities with a high socio-economic profile, vaccination rates are high, but in outlying areas they are lower. We are taking care to make vaccinations accessible, but parents have a responsibility. The wave is already here. In my estimation, within three to four weeks we'll see a leap in morbidity that will leave no room for doubt. We got though the Delta wave outstandingly well, through good management by the government and responsibility on the part of the public. Citizens have to take responsibility. If we behave responsibly, with God's help we'll get through this wave safely as well."

