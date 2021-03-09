Benny Landa, Dudi Wiessman team on SPAC

Technology entrepreneur Benny Landa and businessman David (Dudi) Wiessman are jointly floating a SPAC in New York. Gefen Landa Acquistion Corp. plans to raise $250 million. The offering is being led by BofA Securities and Guggenheim Securities. The company will list on Nasdaq under the symbol GFLDU

An SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is a company that raises money from the public without having any activity, with the aim of acquiring an existing company within a defined period of up to two years. Gefen Landa Acquisition Corp. plans to find an Israeli technology company to acquire, joining several other SPACs set up recently with the same purpose by Jonathan Kolber, Ilan Levin, and Danny Yamin.

Benny Landa is chairperson of Landa Labs, and one of the originators of the digital printing industry. He founded Israeli company Indigo, which was sold to HP. Wiessman is the chairman of fuel company Sonol Israel Ltd, and its controlling shareholder, and the founder of investment fund Gefen.

