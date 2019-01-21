Bezeq parent B Com raises NIS 120m

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) parent company B Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:BCOM; TASE: BCOM) has raised NIS 120 million in a private equity offering. The company issued 7.4 million shares at NIS 16 per share to help it get through the next two years with the likelihood that Bezeq will distribute dividends very low.

Today, the bondholders of B Communications parent Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (Nasdaq: IGLD; TASE:IGLD) are meeting to decide whether to participate in the private equity offering. Sources inform "Globes" that opinion is split.

The equity offering was carried out at an 18.8% discount on yesterday's closing share price but 14.3% higher than the minimum price in the auction. Internet Gold's holding in B Communications will now be diluted to 52%.

B. Communications, which had issued 7.4 million shares had planned to issue up to 8 million shares.

