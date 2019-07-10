Bezeq raises NIS 890m bond

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) announced that it has raised NIS 890 million in a private offering of two bond series to institutional investors.

The company sold NIS 427.9 million shekels of unlinked bonds that will mature in 2030 with annual interest of 3.6%. Bezeq also sold NIS 461.7 million in a second series of inflation-linked bonds that will also mature in 2030 with interest of 2.1%.

The bonds are rated 'AA/Negative' by Standard & Poor's Maalot and 'Aa2/Negative' by Moody's Israel's Midroog.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019