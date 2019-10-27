Bezeq raises uploading speeds to 5 megabits

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) has increased its Internet uploading speed from 3 mbps (megabits per second) to 5 mbps. The new measure began two months ago, with the company marketing packages with 100 mbps downloading speed and 5 mbps uploading speed.

At this stage, the plan is being offered only to subscribers to a 100 mbps speed. The new uploading rate is not being automatically offered to all of Bezeq's customers - only to those in a retention program and those requesting an upgrade in speed.

The cost of the upgrade is NIS 2.90 a month. The change is a simple engineering one in Bezeq's systems. All of the routers used by Bezeq's customers support the change.

Bezeq explained that as of now, the highest speed in uploading could not be provided. This is probably one of the reasons why Bezeq wants to upgrade its technology to super ADSL plus, which can accommodate downloading speeds of 200 mbps.

At this speed, the data uploading speed can also probably be increased, but the Ministry of Communications is preventing Bezeq from making this upgrade, because it fears that upgrading of the existing copper infrastructure will cause Bezeq to refrain from switching to fiber-optic infrastructure.

Bezeq's measure is designed to cope with the competition forced on it by Bezeq's competitors - Partner, Cellcom, and Hot, which provide speeds higher than 500 mbps (Hot) or up to 1 gbps (Partner and Cellcom). Furthermore, more and more customers are seeking faster uploading speeds because of network games, and Bezeq is having to provide a solution for this.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019