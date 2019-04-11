Bezeq subsidiaries to trim middle management

After the formation of a unified management for Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.'s (TASE: BEZQ) subsidiaries, the stage of culling middle management is next. Sources inform "Globes" that, after the Passover holiday, several managers at the level of division and department heads reporting to vice presidents will depart. The process will be in all three subsidiaries, and not just in mobile carrier Pelephone as happened when top management was consolidated. The managers in question are high salary earners.

Sources familiar with the matter that only a small number of managers will be involved, since several middle managers have already left and found new jobs.

The workers committees at Bezeq International and Pelephone are in negotiations with management on a streamlining program that the companies will undertake. The workers committee at satellite broadcaster Yes is already past this process and has closed a new labor agreement, giving the company's employees a large measure of certainty at a sensitive time. As previously reported by "Globes", the downsizing at Bezeq's subsidiaries arising from consolidation of activities is expected to affect some 800 employees in total over a period of three years, although the final number could well be higher.

Limor Liberman-Lavi, head of the Bezeq International workers committee, said in response, "The company is obliged to conduct negotiations with the employees' representative body on organizational changes, and such meetings are taking place. Should the company choose to act unilaterally, we shall also act accordingly and with all the organizational means at our disposal."

