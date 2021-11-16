Bezeq ups profit guidance

The acceleration on the rollout of its fiber-optic network and streamlining in its subsidiary companies have apparently helped Bezeq, and this morning the company announced an update to its guidance for the year. Bezeq has raised its profit guidance from NIS 1 billion to NIS 1.1 billion, and its EBITDA guidance from NIS 3.5 billion to NIS 3.65 billion.

Bezeq also announced that its investment would grow from NIS 1.7 billion to NIS 1.8 billion, which means that the company will probably surpass the million household forecast it gave for connection to its fiber-optic network this year. At the same time, the company has narrowed losses at its subsidiaries. As far as is known, the update is not a result of significant events during the quarter, but of the cumulative effect of streamlining measures across the group.

