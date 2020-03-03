search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Big banks lead TASE rebound

3 Mar, 2020 18:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks and Delek halted the TASE slide but Israel Chemicals and Phoenix led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42%, to 1,605.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69%, to 1,547.90 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.08% to 392.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.57%, to 366.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.173% today at NIS 3.461/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.639% at NIS 3.844/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.01%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.67%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.27% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.96%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.98% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018