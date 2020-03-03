Tue: Big banks lead TASE rebound

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42%, to 1,605.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69%, to 1,547.90 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.08% to 392.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.57%, to 366.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.173% today at NIS 3.461/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.639% at NIS 3.844/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.01%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.67%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.27% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.96%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.98% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.31%.

