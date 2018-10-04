Big data enterprise co Glassbox raises $25m

Israeli big data software enterprise company Glassbox today announced the closing of a $25 million financing round led by Updata Partners, and joined by Ibex Investors and Gefen Capital. The company has raised $32.5 million, including the latest financing round, since it was founded in 2010. The funds will be used for international growth, and product development related to automatic insight capabilities.

Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern said, “While successfully serving some of the largest and most digitally mature enterprises in the world, the company now has the capital to scale up ahead of exponentially increasing demand from our existing and future customers."

Glassbox enables organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioral analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Glassbox also informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, faster customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance, and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals.

Glassbox was founded by Yoav Schreiber, Yaron Gueta and Hanan Blumstein and has offices in London, New York, and Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il/en - on October 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018