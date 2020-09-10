Big financial institutions invest $11m in Capitolis

Israeli fintech company Capitolis has announced that it has raised $11 million from three strategic investors Citi, J.P. Morgan and State Street. Capitolis has developed an SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Capitolis has raised $81 million to date including $40 million in a financing round last November.

Capitolis was founded in 2017 by fintech serial entrepreneur Gil Mandzelis who serves as the company's CEO. "We are excited to have three of our trusted partners provide further support for our vision and business model focused on transforming the marketplace for the benefit of all participants. While we have made great strides over the past three years since starting the company, it is only the beginning of our work in creating a new industry standard through collaboration, innovation and technology. There is much more transformation yet to come."

