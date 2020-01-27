Big joins Mega Or in Ispro acquisition

Income producing real estate companies Mega Or Holdings and Big Shopping Centers are expanding the cooperation between them. Yesterday, Big decided to join Mega Or in the acquisition of shopping malls company Ispro, and the two companies have signed the deal with the seller, Property and Building.

Yesterday, it was reported that company Mega Or Holdings Ltd., controlled by Zahi Nahmias, would buy Ispro from Property and Building, controlled by Eduardo Elsztain's IDB Development-Discount Investment group, for NIS 855 million.

The deal was due to have been signed yesterday, subject to agreement on final details. Following initial press and media reports, Property and Building confirmed that it was in negotiations to sell Ispro to Mega Or for the amount mentioned, but stressed that no binding agreement had yet been signed.

