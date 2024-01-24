Bill Ackman, Neri Oxman buy 4.9% TASE stake

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) reported this morning that hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have made their first investment in Israel, buying a 4.9% equity stake in the stock exchange for approximately NIS 64 million ($17 million). The couple are among the prominent investors from Israel, the US, Europe and Australia who participated in a secondary offering of shares in the TASE by Israeli institutions and the TASE itself.

Of the net proceeds of the offering, NIS 87 million will go to the selling institutions and NIS 242 million to the TASE. The offering amounts to 18.5% of the shares in the TASE. It was made at a price of NIS 20.6 per share. TASE shares are currently up 8.48%, at NIS 22.48.

The TASE said in its announcement that the strong interest from international investors reflected "a strong vote of confidence in both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Israeli economy at large," and added, "TASE intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its technology infrastructure."

Bill Ackman, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at $4.1 billion, is a hedge fund manager and activist investor, the founder of New York-based Pershing Square Capital Management. He made headlines recently with his vocal criticism of US universities, particularly his alma mater Harvard, for their failure to combat anti-Semitism on campus. Since October 7, he has also become a leading advocate for Israel. Neri Oxman, who was born in Haifa and trained as an architect at the Technion and the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London before earning a doctorate from MIT, where she now teaches, is known as the founder of the filed of materials ecology.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.