Bill Ford to open Israel development center

28 May, 2019 14:15
The Ford chairman, and great grandson of Henry Ford, will also address the EcoMotion Mobility Conference in Tel Aviv in June.

Ford chairman Bill Ford, the great grandson of Henry Ford, will be in Israel next month to open Ford's development center in Tel Aviv, "Forbes" reports. Bill Ford will also address the EcoMotion Mobility Conference in Tel Aviv on June 11.

Ford already has a major presence in Israel after its acquisition of the Rehovot based machine learning company SAIPS in 2016 for several tens of millions of dollars.

Ford is committed to developing a fully autonomous vehicle by 2021 and the opening of the Israel development center will be part of the push to achieve this.

