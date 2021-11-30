BioLight teams with Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital

BioLight Life Sciences Ltd. (TASE: BOLT) which deals in investment, development and commercialization for products to treat eye disorders, has announce agreement with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov Hospital on finding and developing new technologies in ophthalmology. Under the agreement, BioLight will receive the right of first refusal for exclusive licenses on Ichilov Hospital developments. BioLight said that the agreement would enable it to expand and diversify its product portfolio through early-stage investment, and to create synergies between its portfolio companies.

RELATED ARTICLES BioLight invests in US peripheral vision home test co

"BioLight is constantly working to expand its offering of technologies and products, through broadening the activity of its portfolio companies, and investment in promising new companies," said BioLight CEO Yaacov Michlin. "Collaboration with Ichilov Hospital represents just part of this activity, and holds substantial potential for identifying new projects. The combination of the experience, know-how, and connections of BioLight with the technological innovation of Ichilov strengthens our status as the leading company in Israel in ophthalmology, with a strong and diverse portfolio."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.