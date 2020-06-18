Bird pilots Israeli co Trailze navigation app in Tel Aviv

Ridesharing electric scooter company Bird is teaming with Israeli navigation startup Trailze to pilot Bird Maps, an app that provides navigation for scooter riders. The pilot will launch in Paris and Tel Aviv.

Bird Maps is a free standalone app, available soon on iOS and Android, that will allow riders the opportunity to enter their destination information and in turn provides audio and visual turn-by-turn navigation that optimizes use of bike lanes, quiet roads and wider surface areas.

Trailze is mapping safe routes based on where riders can actually enjoy riding. During Covid-19 lockdowns around the world, over 300 cities have introduced plans for more than 2600 additional miles of slow streets and temporary bike lanes.

"With millions of people embracing shared electric micromobility and cities everywhere committing more resources to the development of bike and micromobility lanes, we wanted to ensure that riders could more easily navigate and utilize city infrastructure," said Patrick Studener, Head of Bird EMEA. "By working with Trailze to pilot Bird Maps in Paris and Tel Aviv - two cities that have recently committed to and developed additional bike lanes - we are making it easier for riders to feel more comfortable and safe as they move about their cities without relying upon cars and hope to pave the way for increased adoption and usage of clean transportation."

Trailze CEO Ronen Bitan said, "Our vision at Trailze is to make riding human-scale vehicles the easiest and safest option for all. We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Bird, the leaders in the shared micromobility space, and use our unique navigation technology to revolutionize the way people move around in our cities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2020

