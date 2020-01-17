Blue & White consolidates lead in latest polls

The latest three polls published last night by Israel's news television stations - Channels 11, 12, and 13 - show Benny Gantz's Blue & White party consolidating its lead. The poll comes after the deadline to submit party lists for the March 2 elections, with united lists presented on the left and right.

Channel 11 projected Blue & White winning 36 seats and Likud 31 but the gap was much narrower in the Channel 12 poll 34-32, while Channel 13 projected 34-31.

Channels 11 and 12 saw the United Arab List winning 13 seats and Channel 13 gave the list 14. The United left party Labor-Gesher Meretz is projected to win nine seats by Channels 11 and 13 and eight seats by Channel 12.

The right wing coalition of Yemina is projected to win seven seats by Channels 11 and 13 and ten seats by Channel 12. Shas is given nine seats, eights seats and six seats by the three channels, while United Torah Judaism is projected to win eight seats, seven and seven and Yisrael Beitenu seven seats, eight and eight.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's far right Otzma Yehudit, reluctantly running alone after Rafi Peretz joined Yemina in the last minute, does not pass the threshold in Channel 11 and 12 polls but does win four seats in Channel 13's poll.

Despite the variations, all three polls have one thing in common, they predict that the stalemate will continue with neither the Likud or Blue & White able to form a government without each other, or unless Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu climbs off the fence.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020