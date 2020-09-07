BoI bought $2.5b foreign currency in August as shekel gained

Israel's foreign currency reserves have reached a record $161.688 billion but the shekel remains at its strongest for 12 years against the dollar. Israel's foreign currency reserves increased by $4.025 billion in August, the Bank of Israel reports, and the reserves now represent 40.6% of GDP.

The increase was the result of foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $2.561 billion, a revaluation that increased the reserves by $1.677 billion and private sector transfers of $291 million. The increase was partly offset by government transfers to abroad totaling $504 million.

The reserves have risen by 35% over the past 12 months from $119.812 billion to $161.688 billion.

In the past four months the Bank of Israel has purchased $7.5 billion in foreign currency in attempts to weaken the shekel. Yet the Israeli currency remains at below NIS 3.40/$, at levels not seen since July 2008.

