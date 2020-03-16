BoI to tell banks to close most branches to the public

Sources inform "Globes" that within the next few days the Bank of Israel will announce a reduction in the number of bank branches open to serve the general public. Between half and three-quarters of the banks' branches will be shut. The measure could be introduced as early as tomorrow.

"Globes" has learned that the Bank of Israel has already told the banks to prepare to work only from their most important branches.

This will mean about 250 bank branches remaining open to the public in Israel. The remaining branches will be open but will not serve people in person.

All ATMs will continued to work, and most banking services will be available online.

The Bank of Israel's letter states, "In order to reduce the risk of infection, it is suggested that the bank should institute some means of controlling the flow of customers at branches that remain open to the public, such as requiring customers to make appointments in advance, a safety check at the branch entrance, and so on.

A final decision on the matter is due to be made today.

For the time being, as long as no state of emergency has been declared in the economy, most bank branches will not be open to customers, but will continue to provide service remotely.

