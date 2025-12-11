Boston Scientific transferring Galil Medical activity to Ireland

Boston Scientific is to close its Galil Medical subsidiary in Yokne’am and transfer its activity to a central production site in Ireland, "Globes" has learned. The move will take place gradually, ending in 2027-2028. According to estimates that have not been confirmed by the company, the Yokne’am site employs about 100 people.

In response to an enquiry from "Globes", a spokesperson for Boston Scientific said, "We are transferring the production activity that takes place at the Galil Medical site in Yokne’am , which supports our portfolio of solutions in interventional oncology cryoablation, to the Boston Scientific site in Galway, Ireland. This gradual change will help us to meet the expected demand for the products.

"We have notified the employees of the intention of gradually transferring this work in December 2025, and expect the transfer to be completed by early 2028. We see the employees who will be affected by this decision as the highest priority. They have received notification of the change, and will receive an opportunity to submit candidacy for vacant positions in Boston Scientific and assistance in the transfer process.

"The company has a flourishing laser development and production center in Israel (acquired from Lumenis in 2021 for $1.1 billion - G.W.), and it recognizes the added value that the business environment in Israel contributes to it. The company will continue to operate, invest, and be present in Israel."

Besides the laser activity bought from Lumenis, earlier this year Boston Scientific bought SoniVie, developer of a device for treating high blood pressure, for $360 million. It is invested in several additional medical device companies in Israel.

Galil Medical, one of the oldest established medical device companies still active in Israel, produces devices for freezing cancerous growths. It has undergone ups and downs over the years and passed though several ownerships. Boston Scientific became the owner of the company in 2019 when it bought a medical device company called BTG, which focused on oncology and emergency medicine. BTG had bought Galil Medical in 2016 for $110 million.

Galil Medical was founded in 1997 on the basis of technology developed at defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. When it set out, it was one of Israel’s most prominent medical device companies. It developed a medical device designed to burn tissue in a micro-invasive freezing procedure. The first application was for prostate cancer. The method involved inserting a needle into the prostate gland and injecting gas into it resulting in the formation of an ice ball at the end of it that would freeze only the cancerous tissue.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.