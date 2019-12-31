Boutique hotel planned for Tel Aviv's Allenby St

The Tel Aviv Planning and Building Committee will discuss this week plans to convert two buildings with a preservation order on Allenby Street into a 100-room boutique hotel. The historic buildings, known as Segalov House at 81 Allenby Street were built in the early 1920s and designed by architect Yehuda Magidovitch who was Tel Aviv's first city engineer.

The developer is the 81 Allenby Preservation and Reservation Co., controlled by property developers Yaakov Kotler and Amos Weinberger. The duo are best known as owners of the Bauhaus real estate company, which specializes in upgrading buildings for preservation in Tel Aviv.

The Allenby Street boutique hotel is on 2,500 square meters of land. The building on the street has 1,565 square meters and a second building behind it has 923 square meters. The developers have rights to build on an additional 2,489 square meters. The design of 2.5 new floors above the existing buildings is being carried out by architect Gidi Bar Orian.

