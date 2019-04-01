Steinitz: Brazil's Petrobras to bid for Israeli offshore licenses

Israel's Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz has said that Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will bid for the tenders for the offshore energy exploration licenses that will be issued later this year.

Steinitz told Galei Tzahal Army Radio, "It was agreed that Petrobras will take part in a process of oil and gas exploration in Israel." Steinitz's comments came ahead of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to Israel.

Last month "Reuters" reports that energy major Exxon Mobil had met with Steinitz and was considering bidding in the next round of license tenders.

Israel's government wants to avoid a repeat of the 2017 offshore license auction when only Greek company Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) and a consortium of Indian companies - ONGC Videsh Limited, Bharat PetroResources Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Oil India Limited - bid for the licenses.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2019

