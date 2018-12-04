Brenmiller to install storage tech at Enel power plant

Thermal storage company Brenmiller Energy (TASE: BRNG) is expanding its collaboration with Italian energy company Enel. Brenmiller Energy will implement technology for storing 60 megawatt-hours at a natural gas-fueled power plant in Italy. The advanced storage system project was adapted to the special requirements of a combined-cycle power plant.

The project will be carried out at one of Enel's combined-cycle power plants near Florence. If successful, the installation is expected to be expanded to 350 megawatt-hours. Enel operates power plants with an aggregate capacity of over 43 gigawatts. Brenmiller estimates installation of storage systems at combined-cycle plants of this kind to be worth NIS 30-60 million.

Brenmiller Energy founder and CEO Avi Brenmiller said, "The opportunity given to us to come into a major operational power plant is an important breakthrough for the company. Proven ability to store heat to improve and make more flexible a combined-cycle plant will open up a large, unique and new market for us. We are ready to exploit the new opportunities, and are sure that our technology is the right solution for providing efficient, smart power."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018