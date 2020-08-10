British Airways resumes London-Tel Aviv flights

British Airways resumed flights between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport today. The UK carrier is offering three weekly flights in each direction on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

British Airways halted flights to Israel in March after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and has restarted the service even though foreign passport holders are still barred from entering Israel and Israelis traveling abroad must undergo 14-days self-isolation on their return home. The UK carrier has been threatening to restart flights since May but has been continually postponing the resumption but has now finally taken the plunge.

Demand on the London-Tel Aviv route is still very limited with EasyJet offering three weekly flights between London Luton and Tel Aviv and Wizz Air offering one weekly flight between London Luton and Tel Aviv.

