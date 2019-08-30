Brown to open 7 hotels in Israel in next 15 months

Israel's Brown Hotels has announced that it will be opening seven new hotels in Israel over the next 15 months - five in Tel Aviv and two in Jerusalem. The chain, which specializes in smaller boutique hotels, already operates six hotels in Tel Aviv and two in Jerusalem as well as a hotel in Croatia.

“We are elated to write the next chapter of our Brown Hotels story. With innovative new properties ranging in scale and audience, we are thrilled to usher in a new era of Israeli hospitality during a period of upward growth in tourism to the country," said Brown Hotels CEO Leon Avigad, who founded the group in 2010 with Nitzan Perry.

The two new hotels in Jerusalem are the 46-room Brown JLM in downtown Jerusalem overlooking Independence Park opening this winter and the Brown Machneyehuda, a 113-room hotel on Jaffa Road near the market, which will open next spring.

In Tel Aviv, the WOM 48-pod hotel opens next week at 21 Allenby Street. The Dave Levinsky, a 27-room hotel by the Levinsky market is also just opening. The Theodor, a 34-room Bauhaus-style hotel opens on Rothschild Boulevard in the next few months and nearby on Yavne Street the Bobo 200-room Bohemian hotel opens in the winter. In the spring the Deborah Brown, a 90-room hotel on the site of the former Deborah Hotel in Ben Yehuda Street (and many years ago the Sheraton) opens its doors. Brown is also adding 60-rooms to the Lighthouse Hotel, which is at the corner of Allenby and Ben Yehuda Streets.

Looking further ahead, Browns says that it plans four more hotels in Israel, seven in Greece, three in Germany and one hotel in London by 2023.

