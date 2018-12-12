Bus optimization co Optibus raises $40m from Alibaba, Insight

Israeli public transport optimization startup Optibus has raised $40 million in a series B financing round led by Insight Venture Partners and with the participation of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, the "Financial Times" reports. The company has raised $54.5 million to date, including this latest financing round. Investors include Pitango Venture Capital, Verizon Ventures and Sir Ronald Cohen.

The company uses advanced artificial intelligence and optimization algorithms to enable mass transportation companies in more than 300 cities and drives some of the most complex and large-scale transit operations worldwide, helping improve quality of service and efficiency, reduce costs, streamline operations and reduce congestion and emissions.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company has offices in San Francisco, London, and Düsseldorf. Optibus was founded by CEO Amos Haggiag and CTO Eitan Yanovsky.

