Business leaders support President Herzog's compromise

Senior Israeli business leaders visited President Isaac Herzog at his residence in Jerusalem today to discuss the outline compromise plan he intends presenting regarding judicial reform legislation.

Among the senior business leaders who attended the meeting were Harel Wizel, Liora Ofer, Natan Hetz, Lior Raviv, Shachar Turjeman, Ido Neuberger, Omri Padan and the heads of Israel's big banks.

The business leaders asked President Herzog to get the legislation, which is moving fast through the Knesset committees, stopped. Herzog responded that he had already called for the legislation be halted and he does not plan to do so again. Herzog told the meeting that he intends to present his final outline plan in the coming few days and he asked for their support.

Some of the business leaders told the president that they support his outline plan but no unconditionally. They told Herzog that their support for the plan depended on whether major judicial figures also support the outline that he is proposing.

Last week the President attacked the government's judicial overhaul plan in its present form and said he believes that a swift compromise could be reached. "There is here an infrastructure for a quick agreement in which the only winners are the State of Israel and its citizens. The series of bills currently being discussed in the committee needs to be got rid of fast. It is wrong, it is predatory, it undermines our democratic foundations. Therefore, it must be replaced with another, agreed upon outline, and without delay."

