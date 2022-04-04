CAL-ICC launches Ashdod call center employing haredi women

This week, CAL (Israel Credit Cards) launched a customer service call center in Ashdod that will employ 100 haredi (ultra-Orthodox Jewish) women. The center, set up at an investment of some NIS 2 million, is spread over 350 square meters. With the opening pf te new center, 50 haredi women began working there in two teams, and the company says that it plans to open additional courses shortly with the aim of taking on more workers.

The center was planned to suit the haredi way of life so as to give the service representatives a work environment in which they could be comfortable. CAL says that the women working at the center, and those who join later, will receive all the benefits given the company's employees, adapted to the characteristics of a haredi family, including vacation trips arranged to suit haredi society.

CAL has considerable experience in this area. More than a decade ago, it opened a similar service center in Modi'in Ilit that currently employs some 250 haredi service representatives.

Assaf Snir, Head of CAL's Customer Division, said, "CAL believes in integrating different sections of the population in Israeli society as part of our diversity and inclusion policy. The successful experience of the recent years, in which we have operated a large service center in Modi'in Ilit entirely based on a workforce from the haredi sector, demonstrates that this was an important and correct decision."

The center was launched in a ceremony with the participation of Ashdod deputy mayor Avi Amsalem and other officials, and senior CAL managers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.</