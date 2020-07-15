CPI down 0.1% in June, home prices fall sharply

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1% in June, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this evening, in line with market expectations. Since the start of 2020, the CPI has fallen by 0.8% and over the past 12 months it has fallen by 1.1%.

Notable price declines in May included fresh fruit and vegetables (7.6%), culture and entertainment (1.2%), fashion and footwear (0.8%) and transport (1.5%).

Housing prices started to fall after a sustained period of rises. Housing prices fell by 0.7% in April-May compared with March-April and have now only risen 2% over the past 12 months.

Housing prices in April-May compared with March-April fell 2.5% in Jerusalem, 1.4% in the north, 0.9% in Tel Aviv, and 0.4% in Haifa but rose 0.1% in the central district and rose 0.7% in the south.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020