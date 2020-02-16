CPI falls more than expected

Home prices in Israel have risen 3% within a year and general inflation has fallen to an annual rate of 0.3%, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

<p>The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.4% in January. The decline is more than analysts had expected. Market expectations were for a fall in the CPI of 0.3% in January, although some analysts did see the possibility of a steeper fall because of a decline in clothing and footwear prices, which in fact fell by 6.4% last month. On the other hand, price so fresh produce rose 3.1%.

RELATED ARTICLES New home sales in Israel up 42% in 2019

<p>In the twelve months to the end of January, the CPI rose 0.3%.

<p>In housing prices (which do not form part of the CPI), a comparison of prices between October-November 2019 and November-December 2019 shows a 0.2% fall. A comparison between November-December 2018 and November-December 2019 shows a 3.0% rise.

<p>A regional breakdown of the comparison between October-November 2019 and November-December 2019 shows falls of 0.4% in the northern and central regions and 0.2% in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, while in the southern region prices were unchanged, and in Haifa they rose by 0.7%.

<p>A breakdown of the comparison between November-December 2018 and November-December 2019 shows that prices rose in all regions, the largest rises being in Tel Aviv (5.7%), the north (3.8%) and Haifa (1.8%).

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href=http://en.globes.co.il>en.globes.co.il</a> - on February 16, 2020</i>

<p><i>© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020</i>