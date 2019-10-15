CPI fell 0.2% in Sep, home prices resume rise

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.2% in September, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, in line with the economists' predictions. In the past twelve months to the end of September, the index rose 0.3%, well below the government's 1%-3% annual inflation target range. Prices have risen by 0.6% since the start of 2019.

Fresh fruit and vegetables led the price rises last month, up 4.3% while culture and education prices fell 2.8%, transport prices fell 1.1% and food prices fell 0.6%.

The housing price index resumed its rise. Home prices in the July-August period rose 0.1% in comparison with June-July. Home prices have risen 1.3% over the past year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2019

