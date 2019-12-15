CPI fell 0.4% in Nov, home prices still rising

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.4% in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, at the extreme end of the economists' predictions. In the past twelve months to the end of November, the index rose 0.3%, well below the government's 1%-3% annual inflation target range. Prices have risen by 0.6% since the start of 2019.

Fresh fruit and vegetable prices fell 4.2% in November, fashion and footwear prices fell 2.1% and public transport prices fell 1.1%. Prices traditionally fall in November after the holiday season.

The housing price index continues to rise. Home prices in the September-October period rose 0.6% in comparison with August-September. Home prices have risen 2.6% over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019