CPI rose 0.4% in Oct, home prices rise again

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, in line with the economists' predictions. In the past twelve months to the end of October, the index rose 0.4%, well below the government's 1%-3% annual inflation target range. Prices have risen by 1% since the start of 2019.

Fashion and footwear led the price rises last month, up 6.9% while fresh fruit and vegetable prices rose 2% and food prices rose 0.7%.Culture and entertainment prices fell 1.2%.

The housing price index continues to rise. Home prices in the August-September period rose 0.2% in comparison with July-august. Home prices have risen 1.9% over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2019

