CPI up 0.1% in Dec, home prices still rising

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in December, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, as the analysts predicted. In 2019, the index rose 0.6%, well below the government's 1%-3% annual inflation target range.

Clothing prices rose 1.6% in December, while fresh fruit and vegetable prices fell 3.7% and culture and entertainment prices fell 1.5%.

The housing price index rises are gaining momentum. Home prices in the October-November period rose 0.5% in comparison with September-October. Home prices have risen 3.4% over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020