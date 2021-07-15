CPI up 0.1% in June

Israel's Consumer Price index rose by 0.1% in June, which is in line with analysts' expectations. The index has risen by 1.6% in the year to date, and in the twelve months to the end of June it rose by 1.7%.

There were prominent price rises in June in fresh vegetables (1.4%) and food (0.8%). Prices of fresh fruit, on the other hand, fell by 8.2%, and clothing and footwear prices fell by 3%.

A comparison of prices in residential real estate deals in April-May with deals in March-April this year shows that prices rose by 0.7%. In comparison with the April-May period in 2020, prices rose by 7.2%.

The year-on-year comparison shows price rises in all districts: north - 8.8%; central - 7.3%; Tel Aviv - 6.9%; Jerusalem - 6.8%; Haifa - 6.1%; and 6.0% in the southern district.

