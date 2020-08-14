CPI up 0.2% in July, home prices resume rise

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in July, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this afternoon, slightly above market expectations which had predicted at 0.1% rise. Since the start of 2020, the CPI has fallen by 0.6% and over the past 12 months it has also fallen by 0.6%.

Notable price increases in July included fresh fruit and vegetables (1.4%), culture and entertainment (1.1%), and transport (0.8%).Notable price falls in July included clothing and footwear (5.9%).

Housing prices have resumed their rise after falling by 0.7% in April-May. Housing prices rose by 0.4% in May-June compared with April-May and have now risen by 1.9% over the past 12 months.

