CPI up 0.3% in April, housing prices up 0.1%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this evening, lower than expected. The CPI has risen 1.3% in the past 12 months, still towards the lower end of the Bank of Israel's annual target range for inflation of between 1% and 3%. The CPI has risen 0.8% in the first four months of 2019. This was the third successive month in which the CPI has risen after three successive months before that when it fell.

Prominent price rises in April included footwear (2.4%), fresh fruit (1.5%), transport (1.5%) and culture and entertainment (0.5%).

The Central Bureau of Statistics also published the Housing Price Index today for February-March 2019. The Index showed the price of the average deal rising 0.1% in February-March compared with January-February. Housing prices have risen 0.5% over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 15, 2019

