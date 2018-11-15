CPI up 0.3% in October

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The rise is in line with market expectations. The rate of inflation in the twelve months to the end of October was 1.2%. Notable rises were recorded in October in the clothing and footwear item (8.1%) and fresh vegetables (1.5%). There were falls in fresh fruit (1.6%) and transport (0.5%).

The Home Price Index for August-September showed a rise of 0.1% in comparison with July-August. In the twelve months to the end of September, the index fell 1.9%. Prices of new homes fell 0.6% in August-September. The proportion of transactions under government subsidy schemes (the Buyer Price program and the Target Price program) was 34.1%.

Home prices rose 1.1% in the northern district, 0.7% in Jerusalem, and 0.4% in Haifa. Prices were unchanged in the central district, and fell 0.2% in Tel Aviv.

The Gazit-Globe Real Estate Institute at the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya published figures today indicating a 2.8% rise in home prices in the third quarter, with the rise occurring mainly in the Sharon and central Israel.

