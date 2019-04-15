search
CPI up 0.5% in March, housing prices up 0.6%

15 Apr, 2019 18:49
Inflation was 1.4% in the past 12 months, while due to the latest rise housing prices rose 0.1% in the past 12 months, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this evening, slightly higher than expected. The CPI has risen 1.4% in the past 12 months, still towards the lower end of the Bank of Israel's annual target range for inflation of between 1% and 3%. This was the second successive month in which the CPI has risen after three successive months before that when it fell.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also published the Housing Price Index today for January-February 2019. The Index showed the price of the average deal rising 0.6% in January-February compared with December-January. Housing prices have risen 0.1% over the past 12 months.

