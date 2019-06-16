CPI up 0.7% in May

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.7% in May to 101.7 points, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The index excluding housing rose 0.9%.

There were notable rises last month in prices of fresh fruit (up 10.2%), and of clothing and footwear (up 7.8%).

Since the beginning of 2019, the CPI has risen 1.5%, and the index excluding housing has risen 1.8%. In the twelve months to the end of May, the CPI rose 1.5%, and the index excluding housing rose 1.2%.

Seasonally adjusted, the CPI rose 0.4% in May.

Trend figures for February 2019 to May 2019 show the current annual rate of inflation to be 2.1%. This puts the rate within the government's target range of 1-3%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019