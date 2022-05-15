CPI up 0.8% in April

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8% in April, which is in line with analysts' estimates. According to the figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today, the rate of inflation over the 12 months to the end of April was 4%, which is higher than the government's target range of 1-3%. The inflation rate has been above target for the past three months, and is the highest since 2011.

The nationwide average rent rose to NIS 4,153.6 in the first quarter of this year from NIS 4,112.6 in the previous quarter.

The Construction Inputs Index rose 1% in April, and is up 6.8% for the twelve months to the end of April.

Home prices rose 1.9% in April, making it a 16.3% rise in a year.

