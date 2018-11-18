Cabinet approves Amir Yaron as BoI Governor

Israel's cabinet this morning approved the appointment of Prof. Amir Yaron as Governor of the Bank of Israel. The cabinet also approved his request to continue to serve as a member without payment of three economic research institutes in the field of financing.

The appointment will come into effect some time in December when Yaron is sworn in as Governor by President Reuven Rivlin. Until then Dr. Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg will serve as Acting Governor. Baudot-Trajtenberg was deputy governor until Dr. Karnit Flug ended her five year term of office earlier this month.

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon said, "Good luck to the new Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron in his new position. The Israeli economy is in the best shape ever since the founding of the State and we will continue to work together with the new management of the Bank of Israel led by the Governor for the benefit of continued prosperity."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2018

